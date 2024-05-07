SRF consolidated net profit declines 24.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.74% to Rs 3505.92 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 38.23% to Rs 1335.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2162.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.52% to Rs 12910.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14591.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of SRF declined 24.93% to Rs 422.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 562.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.74% to Rs 3505.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3719.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.