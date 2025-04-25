Friday, April 25, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Navkar Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Navkar Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Sales decline 11.58% to Rs 104.27 crore

Net loss of Navkar Corporation reported to Rs 18.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 7.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.58% to Rs 104.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 117.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 45.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.41% to Rs 484.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 434.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales104.27117.92 -12 484.49434.87 11 OPM %-17.8516.40 -1.1414.21 - PBDT-22.3214.21 PL -9.9253.73 PL PBT-35.242.02 PL -60.8312.02 PL NP-18.537.26 PL -45.30-1.71 -2549

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

