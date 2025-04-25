Jayaswal Neco Industries standalone net profit rises 4906.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.69% to Rs 1675.27 croreNet profit of Jayaswal Neco Industries rose 4906.90% to Rs 101.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.69% to Rs 1675.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1411.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 46.34% to Rs 112.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 209.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.12% to Rs 5999.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5933.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1675.271411.43 19 5999.735933.55 1 OPM %20.3916.47 -15.6617.30 - PBDT210.6093.16 126 389.94575.82 -32 PBT136.6426.28 420 103.20309.90 -67 NP101.642.03 4907 112.68209.98 -46
