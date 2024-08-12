AIA Engineering consolidated net profit declines 4.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.66% to Rs 1004.74 crore

Net profit of AIA Engineering declined 4.69% to Rs 259.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 272.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 17.66% to Rs 1004.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1220.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1004.741220.2928.7528.11365.93395.05340.57370.80259.58272.34