Atal Realtech standalone net profit rises 30.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.69% to Rs 24.54 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 2.88% to Rs 2.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.49% to Rs 40.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Atal Realtech rose 30.85% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.69% to Rs 24.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.