Nazara Technologies issues notice of termination to I3 Interactive Inc

In September 2024, share purchase agreements were executed amongst the Company, PSM Group, Bellerive Capital (BCP) 6, Shells and Shores Consultancy & Holdings LLP, I3 Interactive Inc, Puneet Singh, Navkiran Singh, Avneet Rana, Varun Ganjoo, Anirudh Chaudhry and Gurjeet Karan (collectively referred to as Sellers), in relation to the acquisition of remaining 38,073 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10/- each of Moonshine Technology, representing 0.96% of the equity share capital, from I3 Interactive Inc, for an aggregate consideration of ~Rs. 15.90 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content