Nazara Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sheela Foam Ltd, Saregama India Ltd, Pearl Global Industries Ltd and Pricol Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 May 2026.

Sheela Foam Ltd, Saregama India Ltd, Pearl Global Industries Ltd and Pricol Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 May 2026.

Nazara Technologies Ltd surged 16.33% to Rs 309.8 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 190.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sheela Foam Ltd spiked 14.03% to Rs 620.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18325 shares in the past one month.

Saregama India Ltd soared 12.30% to Rs 432.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Pearl Global Industries Ltd exploded 12.19% to Rs 1720.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 51302 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1867 shares in the past one month.

Pricol Ltd added 9.12% to Rs 624.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22005 shares in the past one month.

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