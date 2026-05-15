PFRDA eases NPS annuity exit rules for retirees facing emergencies: Details

The pension regulator’s decision to ease annuity surrender rules under the National Pension System (NPS) will help retirees dealing with medical emergencies or stuck with older annuity contracts carrying surrender provisions.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) said in a circular on Thursday annuity service providers (ASPs) can now permit surrender of annuity policies in select cases, particularly where the annuitant or a family member is suffering from a critical illness, or where the annuity policy was issued before October 24, 2024 and already carried an explicit surrender clause.

The move marks a significant relaxation from PFRDA’s earlier position, under which surrender or cancellation of annuities was almost entirely barred except during the “free look” cancellation period.

Why this matters for NPS retirees

Under the NPS structure, subscribers are required to use at least 40 per cent of their retirement corpus to buy an annuity, which then provides a regular pension income after retirement. Once purchased, these annuity products are generally illiquid and cannot be exited midway.

That restriction upset several retirees, especially those facing sudden medical costs or those who had bought older annuity products that originally permitted surrender in specific situations.

PFRDA acknowledged this in its latest clarification, stating that it had received “representations citing hardship faced by annuitants” because of the blanket restriction introduced last year.

The regulator added that requests had also been received to permit surrender in cases involving “critical illness of the annuitant or any family member of the annuitant”.

For retirees, this effectively creates a limited emergency exit option from an otherwise locked pension stream.

What changed after the 2024 circular

In October 2024, PFRDA had tightened annuity rules sharply. The circular issued at that time barred annuity service providers from allowing surrender or cancellation of annuities after purchase, except during the free-look period available immediately after policy issuance.

The regulator had argued that the restriction was necessary to ensure “long-term old-age income security for subscribers”.

That meant even policyholders dealing with severe financial stress or medical emergencies had little flexibility once the annuity was purchased.

The latest circular partially rolls back that rigidity.

PFRDA has now specifically allowed surrender in two situations:

Critical illness of the annuitant

Critical illness of a family member of the annuitant

Older annuity contracts issued before October 24, 2024 that already included a surrender clause in the policy wording

However, the relaxation is not automatic.

The regulator clarified that in cases involving critical illness, the annuity service provider will first assess the request based on its own internal process and policy framework before approving surrender.

How the surrender process will work

PFRDA has laid down a structured process for annuity surrender to prevent disputes and ensure transparency.

Before processing any request, the annuity service provider must:

Inform the annuitant about the final surrender amount

Provide a written breakup of all charges, deductions and taxes

Obtain explicit written consent from the annuitant before processing the request

Only after the subscriber gives written approval can the surrender value be transferred to the retiree’s bank account.

The regulator has also directed ASPs to report such cases to the Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA) within seven working days. These cases must additionally form part of the monthly cancellation reports submitted to PFRDA.

What retirees should keep in mind

While the rule change offers flexibility, retirees may still need to evaluate the financial trade-off carefully before surrendering an annuity.

Annuities are designed to provide guaranteed lifelong income. Exiting them early could reduce long-term retirement security, particularly if the surrendered amount gets exhausted quickly during a medical emergency.

Subscribers should also note that surrender values may be significantly lower after deductions, charges and tax implications.

Importantly, the relaxation applies only to specific cases and does not amount to a general withdrawal facility from NPS annuities.

PFRDA has also clarified that all other conditions under the earlier circular will “remain in full force and effect”.

For NPS retirees, though, the latest move signals a more practical approach from the regulator, one that attempts to balance retirement income security with the realities of medical and financial distress in later life.