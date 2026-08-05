Nazara Technologies Ltd soars 0.43%, rises for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 351, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.23% in last one year as compared to a 0.17% drop in NIFTY and a 1.77% drop in the Nifty Media.

Nazara Technologies Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 351, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 24531.85. The Sensex is at 78434.98, up 0.01%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has risen around 17.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1600.5, down 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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