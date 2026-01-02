Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 1.59%, rises for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 284.45, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.2% in last one year as compared to a 9.57% drop in NIFTY and a 21.52% drop in the Nifty Media.
Nazara Technologies Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 284.45, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 26303.05. The Sensex is at 85667.85, up 0.56%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has risen around 16.67% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1448.45, up 0.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.85 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 388.96 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
