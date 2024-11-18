Business Standard
Sobha Q2 PAT climbs 75% YoY to Rs 26 cr

Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Sobha reported 74.51% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 26.09 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 14.95 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 25.94% YoY to Rs 933.59 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 36.23 crore in Q2 FY25, up 46.85% from Rs 24.67 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

The companys EBITDA grew marginally to Rs 109 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 108 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

In Q2 of FY25, the company sold 464 homes, covering a total area of 929,907 square feet (sft) across all regions. The sales generated a total value of Rs 1,179 crore, with an average realization of Rs 12,674 per square foot.

 

On the segmental front, revenue from real estate stood at Rs 781.35 crore, registering a 43.72% YoY growth. In contrast, revenue from contractual and manufacturing activities was Rs 181.24 crore, marking a decline of 22.92% YoY during the period under review.

On half-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 19.07% to Rs 32.15 crore in H1 FY25 as against Rs 27 crore posted in H1 FY24. However revenue from operations declined 4.55% YoY to Rs 1,573.98 crore in H1 FY25.

Jagadish Nangineni, managing director, SOBHA said, Our Q2 FY25 performance reflects continued strength in our operations, fueled by our teams efforts across functions and sustained demand in residential real estate. The geographical diversification of our project portfolio is paying rich dividends, with the ability to cater to demand across all our eleven operating cities. With solid financial strength of the company, post successful completion of rights issue, coupled with deep operational expertise & international brand recognition, we are effectively positioned to ride the growth wave. Our focus on delivering benchmark quality residences, construction products and services through our unique backward integrated operating model would continue to be our mainstay as we pursue scale.

Meanwhile, The companys board has approved the issuance of Non-convertible Debentures aggregating to not more than Rs 400 crore in one or more tranches in a dematerialised form, to be issued on a private placement basis and delegated power to Investments and Borrowings Committee (IBC) to decide further on issuance of Non- Convertible Debentures.

Sobha is engaged in the business of real estate construction, development, sale, management and operation of all or any part of townships, housing projects, commercial premises and other related activities. The company is also engaged in manufacturing activities related to interiors, glazing and metal works and concrete products which also provides backward integration to Sobhas turnkey projects.

The scrip rose 0.33% to Rs 1,537.25 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

