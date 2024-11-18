Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MTNL slips as net loss widens to Rs 890 cr in Q2

MTNL slips as net loss widens to Rs 890 cr in Q2

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) declined 1.62% to Rs 43.60 after the company's consolidated net loss increased to Rs 890.28 crore in Q2 FY25 from net loss of Rs 792.82 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 11.93% YoY to Rs 174.23 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Total expenses jumped 4.44% YoY to Rs 1,217.56 crore in September 2024 quarter. License fees and spectrum charges stood at Rs 17.16 crore (down 10.62% YoY) while employee benefit expense was at Rs 145.96 crore (down 1.44% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 769.48 crore (up 15.69% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On the margins front, the company reported negative operating margin of 156.75% in Q2 FY25 as compared with negative 152.55% recorded in Q2 FY24.

The PSU firm also reported a negative net profit margin of 510.99% in Q2 FY25 as against negative 400.77% registered in similar quarter previous fiscal.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam is engaged in providing telecom services in the geographical area of Mumbai and Delhi. As on September 2024, Government of India held 56.25% in the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 150pts lower at 77,380; Nifty below 23,500; IT drags, Auto leads

Kailash Gahlot

Latest LIVE: Former Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot joins BJP a day after resigning from AAP

Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 live score updates

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd T20: AUS vs PAK toss at 1 PM IST today

Visibility dropped in parts of Delhi as the air quality index soared to 418 on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Grap-IV restrictions to remain until further notice: SC tells Delhi govt

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Oversold Alert: 5 stocks with RSI around 15; Colgate tests 20-year support

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon