Kemistar Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.80% to Rs 3.77 croreNet profit of Kemistar Corporation remain constant at Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.80% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.773.07 23 OPM %10.348.79 -PBDT0.260.25 4 PBT0.140.15 -7 NP0.130.13 0
