Friday, July 04, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC (India) secures multiple orders worth Rs 66 crore

NBCC (India) secures multiple orders worth Rs 66 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

NBCC (India) announced that it has secured multiple orders aggregating to Rs 65.73 crore from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

The largest of the orders, valued at Rs 43.90 crore, was awarded by RGIPT for providing Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services for the construction and development of various buildings, including external development works at the Energy Institute, Bengaluru (Karnataka).

The company also received two additional contracts from Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. These include the construction of a regional office building in Bhubaneswar (Odisha) and a central covered courtyard at various Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) across the state. The combined value of these contracts is Rs 21.83 crore.

 

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 29.27% to Rs 175.92 crore on a 16.17% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,642.55 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of NBCC (India) rose 0.98% to Rs 118.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bajaj Finance gains after deposits climb 15% YoY to Rs 72,100 cr in June'25

Bajaj Finance gains after deposits climb 15% YoY to Rs 72,100 cr in June'25

S H Kelkar CFO Rohit Saraogi resigns

S H Kelkar CFO Rohit Saraogi resigns

UCO Bank's total advances jump 17% YoY in Q1

UCO Bank's total advances jump 17% YoY in Q1

Dev IT secures Rs 4-cr orders from Alivus Lifesciences

Dev IT secures Rs 4-cr orders from Alivus Lifesciences

U.S. Stocks Rally on Strong Jobs Data, Nasdaq Surges Over 200 Points

U.S. Stocks Rally on Strong Jobs Data, Nasdaq Surges Over 200 Points

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDelhi Weather TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon