Friday, July 04, 2025 | 10:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S H Kelkar CFO Rohit Saraogi resigns

S H Kelkar CFO Rohit Saraogi resigns

Image

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

S H Kelkar and Company announced that Rohit Saraogi has tendered his resignation from the position of group chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company to pursue another career opportunity.

Rohit resignation will be effective at the close of business on 30 July 2025.

S H Kelkar and Company is engaged in manufacture, supply and exports of fragrances and aroma ingredients. It is the largest domestic fragrance producer in India and the only company of Indian origin to file patents in the field of Fragrance & Novel aroma molecules.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 202.3% to Rs 102.52 crore on 10.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 564.44 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

 

Shares of S H Kelkar and Company rose 0.68% to Rs 235.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

UCO Bank's total advances jump 17% YoY in Q1

UCO Bank's total advances jump 17% YoY in Q1

Dev IT secures Rs 4-cr orders from Alivus Lifesciences

Dev IT secures Rs 4-cr orders from Alivus Lifesciences

U.S. Stocks Rally on Strong Jobs Data, Nasdaq Surges Over 200 Points

U.S. Stocks Rally on Strong Jobs Data, Nasdaq Surges Over 200 Points

Barometers nudge higher; breadth strong

Barometers nudge higher; breadth strong

Stock Alert: UCO Bank, Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, PC Jeweller, Yes Bank

Stock Alert: UCO Bank, Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, PC Jeweller, Yes Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDelhi Weather TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon