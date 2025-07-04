Friday, July 04, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UCO Bank's total advances jump 17% YoY in Q1

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

UCO Bank reported a 16.58% rise in total advances to Rs 2.25 lakh crore as of 30 June 2025, as against Rs 1.93 lakh crore recorded as of 30 June 2024.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the total advances grew by 2.27% in Q1 FY26 from Rs 2.20 lakh crore as of 31 March 2025.

During the quarter, total business stood at Rs 5.24 lakh crore (up 13.67% YoY and 1.95% QoQ), while total deposits were at Rs 2.99 lakh crore (up 11.57% YoY and 1.70% QoQ).

Domestic advances jumped 19.76% to Rs 2 lakh crore as of 30 June 2025, from Rs 1.67 lakh crore as of 30 June 2024, and rose 2.56% from Rs 1.95 lakh crore as of 31 March 2025.

 

Domestic deposits stood at Rs 2.80 lakh crore, reflecting a 9.80% YoY growth and a 1.45% QoQ increase.

The domestic CASA ratio stood at 36.90% as of 30 June 2025, compared to 38.62% as of 30 June 2024 and 37.91% as of 31 March 2025.

The credit-deposit (CD) ratio improved to 75.48% as of 30 June 2025, compared to 72.07% as of 30 June 2024 and 74.94% as of 31 March 2025.

UCO Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations.

The banks standalone net profit increased 27.04% to Rs 638.83 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 502.83 crore posted in Q3 FY24. The banks total income grew 15.48% to Rs 7,405.89 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

The scrip rose 0.62% to Rs 32.56 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

