CSB Bank rises after gross advances jump 32% YoY in Q1 FY26; deposits at Rs 35,990 crore

CSB Bank rises after gross advances jump 32% YoY in Q1 FY26; deposits at Rs 35,990 crore

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

CSB Bank added 1.88% to Rs 398.35 after the bank's gross advances increased by 32% to Rs 33,142 crore as on 30 June 2025 from Rs 25,099 crore as on 30 June 2024.

The gross advances are higher by 4% as compared with the figure of Rs 31,842 crore recorded on 31 March 2025.

Advances against Gold & Gold Jewellery (excluding receivables secured against gold) amounted to Rs 14,928 crore, up 36% YoY and up 6% QoQ.

Total deposits added up to Rs 35,990 crore as on 30 June 2025, up by 20% from Rs 29,920 crore as on 30 June 2024. On a sequential basis, however, the deposits base has declined by 2% from Rs 36,861 crore as on 31 March 2025.

 

Share of CASA and term deposits in total deposits stood at 24% and 76%, respectively, as on 30 June 2025.

CSB Bank is an old private sector bank with a history of over 100 years and operates 829 branches as on 31 March 2025. The business is concentrated in Kerala with the remaining spread across Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

The banks standalone net profit jumped 25.7% to Rs 190.44 crore on 37.4% rise in revenue form operations to Rs 1,362.36 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

