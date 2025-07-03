Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty tad above 25,500 level; consumer durables shares rally for 4th day

Nifty tad above 25,500 level; consumer durables shares rally for 4th day

Image

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The key equity benchmark traded with modest gains in early afternoon trade, amid positive global cues. The Nifty traded a tad above the 25,500 level. Consumer durables stocks extend gains for the fourth straight session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 154.15 points or 0.18% to 83,563.84. The Nifty 50 index jumped 54.95 points or 0.22% to 25,508.35.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.18% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.46%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,111 shares rose and 1,710 shares fell. A total of 181 shares were unchanged.

 

Economy:

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 60.4 in June 2025 against 58.8 in May 2025. Monitored companies linked the upturn to positive demand trends and ongoing improvements in sales. Indian service providers ended the first fiscal quarter on strong footing.

Output and new order intakes rose at the fastest rates since August 2024, aided by another robust expansion in international sales and job creation. New orders expanded at the quickest rate since August 2024. Services companies benefited most from the continued strength of the domestic market, alongside a marked increase in new export business.

The HSBC India Composite PMI Output Index rose from 59.3 in May to 61.0, indicating the fastest rate of expansion in 14 months. Growth quickened at both manufacturers and service providers.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.30% to 12.28. The Nifty 31 July 2025 futures were trading at 25,597.60, at a premium of 89.25 points as compared with the spot at 25,508.35.

The Nifty option chain for the 31 July 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 44.8 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 66.9 lakh contracts was seen at the 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index rose 0.84% to 39,235.45. The index gained 2.76% in four consecutive trading sessions.

Blue Star (up 4.49%), Voltas (up 2.87%), V-Guard Industries (up 2.53%), Havells India (up 2.35%), Whirlpool of India (up 2.03%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 2%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 1.25%), Bata India (up 1.02%), Amber Enterprises India (up 0.93%) and Cera Sanitaryware (up 0.83%) advanced.

On the other hand, Kalyan Jewellers India (down 0.98%), Titan Company (down 0.3%) and Century Plyboards (India) (down 0.08%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

CSB Bank added 2.03% after the banks gross advances increased by 32% to Rs 33,142 crore as of 30 June 2025 from Rs 25,099 crore as of 30 June 2024.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services rose 2.50% after the company reported a 1% year-on-year increase in overall disbursements at Rs 12,800 crore for the first quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

