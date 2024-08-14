NBCC's subsidiary bags supply order worth Rs 528 crore; Q1 PAT rises 39% YoY to Rs 105 crore

NBCC (India) said that its wholly owned subsidiary HSCC (India) has been awarded a procurement contract from the Directorate of Medical Education & Research, Haryana, worth Rs 528.21 crore. The contract is for Procurement of Bio Medical Equipment and Hospital Furniture for Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhayaya University of Health Sciences, Kutail, Karnal. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Separately, the companys also announced its earnings for the quarter ended on 30 June 2024. NBCC (India) has reported 39.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 104.62 crore on a 10.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,118.68 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Q1 FY24.

On the segment front, PMC revenue was Rs 1,978.56 crore (up 8.9% YoY), Real Estate revenue was Rs 29.02 crore (up 70.8% YoY) and EPC revenue was Rs 111.10 crore (up 26.3% YoY). Total operating expenditure aggregated to Rs 2,052.53 crore, up by 10.3% as compared with the same period last year.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY25 stood at Rs 143.84 crore, up by 38.6% from Rs 103.78 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

The scrip rose 0.61% to currently trade at Rs 174.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News