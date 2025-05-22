Asia Pack standalone net profit rises 533.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Asia Pack rose 533.33% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.060.06 0 OPM %-66.67-116.67 -PBDT0.080.13 -38 PBT0.080.12 -33 NP0.190.03 533
