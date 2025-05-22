Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asia Pack standalone net profit rises 533.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Asia Pack standalone net profit rises 533.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Asia Pack rose 533.33% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.060.06 0 OPM %-66.67-116.67 -PBDT0.080.13 -38 PBT0.080.12 -33 NP0.190.03 533

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Southern Latex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Southern Latex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit declines 40.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit declines 40.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Ludlow Jute & Specialities reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ludlow Jute & Specialities reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit rises 5.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit rises 5.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Kaira Can Company standalone net profit rises 152.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Kaira Can Company standalone net profit rises 152.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon