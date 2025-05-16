Friday, May 16, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NCC standalone net profit rises 14.43% in the March 2025 quarter

NCC standalone net profit rises 14.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 1.28% to Rs 5376.06 crore

Net profit of NCC rose 14.43% to Rs 214.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 187.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.28% to Rs 5376.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5446.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.52% to Rs 761.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 631.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.86% to Rs 19205.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18314.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5376.065446.02 -1 19205.3018314.41 5 OPM %9.219.36 -9.099.00 - PBDT390.34397.09 -2 1279.911177.11 9 PBT337.33345.30 -2 1066.99967.90 10 NP214.40187.36 14 761.09631.48 21

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

