Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 1.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.78% to Rs 13.37 croreNet profit of Mangal Credit & Fincorp rose 1.16% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.78% to Rs 13.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.89% to Rs 13.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.34% to Rs 49.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales13.379.43 42 49.5833.20 49 OPM %74.0568.50 -76.9973.67 - PBDT4.533.71 22 19.7815.04 32 PBT4.153.50 19 18.5414.33 29 NP2.622.59 1 13.0710.55 24
