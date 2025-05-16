Friday, May 16, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rapicut Carbides standalone net profit declines 37.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Rapicut Carbides standalone net profit declines 37.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 38.06% to Rs 10.48 crore

Net profit of Rapicut Carbides declined 37.74% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 38.06% to Rs 10.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 30.20% to Rs 41.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales10.4816.92 -38 41.9960.16 -30 OPM %7.164.61 --2.502.41 - PBDT0.500.66 -24 -1.751.09 PL PBT0.370.54 -31 -2.250.56 PL NP0.330.53 -38 -2.330.49 PL

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

