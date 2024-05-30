NDA Securities consolidated net profit declines 68.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 72.41% to Rs 2.00 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 20.25% to Rs 0.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.46% to Rs 6.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of NDA Securities declined 68.25% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 72.41% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.2.001.166.575.7421.000.8618.427.140.35-0.011.050.350.33-0.040.920.220.200.630.630.79