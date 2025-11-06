NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 24.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.77% to Rs 199.96 croreNet profit of NDR Auto Components rose 24.37% to Rs 14.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.77% to Rs 199.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 174.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales199.96174.23 15 OPM %10.899.96 -PBDT24.6119.87 24 PBT19.6015.90 23 NP14.8511.94 24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content