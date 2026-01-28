Nesco slips after Q3 PAT falls 5% YoY to Rs 105 crore

Nesco declined 1.30% to Rs 1,093.05 after the company reported a 4.82% YoY decline in net profit to Rs 104.64 crore in Q3 FY26, on a 20.03% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 247.92 crore compared with Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 131.85 crore, down 7.04% YoY for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Total expenses rose 48.29% YoY to Rs 142.58 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense was at Rs 12.27 crore (up 46.07% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 7.76 crore (up 249.55% YoY), while other expenses increased 28.81% YoY to Rs 70.73 crore during the period under review.

On the segmental front, revenue from the realty segment rose 7.71% year-on-year to Rs 100.11 crore, while income from the Bombay Exhibition Center increased 1.61% to Rs 68.21 crore. Revenue from the indabrator segment declined 25.33% to Rs 9.17 crore, whereas the foods segment reported a strong 106% growth to Rs 70.43 crore in Q3 FY26.

NESCO is mainly engaged in licensing premises in IT park buildings and providing related services, licensing premises for exhibitions and providing services to the organizers, manufacturing machines and capital equipment, and providing hospitality and catering services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News