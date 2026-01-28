Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade higher; oil & gas shares gain for 2nd day

Indices trade higher; oil & gas shares gain for 2nd day

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 10:51 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks extended their gains in morning trade, buoyed by optimism surrounding the conclusion of the IndiaEU free trade agreement (FTA). Investors are closely tracking rupee movements, ongoing Q3 earnings announcements, and geopolitical developments, with attention also on upcoming Q3 results from Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki India, and BHEL. Meanwhile, the Nifty hovered above the 25,350 mark.

Oil & gas shares jumped for two consecutive trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 339.37 points or 0.37% to 82,202.08. The Nifty 50 index rose 139.65 points or 0.55% to 25,315.05.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.60% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.67%.

 

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,462 shares rose and 1,213 shares fell. A total of 215 shares were unchanged.

Result Today:

Larsen & Toubro(up 0.87%), Maruti Suzuki India(down 2.40%), Bharat Electronics(up 0.04%), TVS Motor Company(down 1.25%), SBI Life Insurance Company(up 0.30%), ACC(up 0.20%), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services(up 2.23%), Aditya Birla Real Estate(up 1.42%), Balkrishna Industries(up 0.49%), CarTrade Tech(up 3.03%), CSB Bank(up 4.59%), Gland Pharma(up 0.58%), ICRA(up 0.43%), Lodha Developers(up 1.37%), National Securities Depository, (up 1.44%) Pine Labs(up 2.88%), SBI Cards and Payment Services(up 2.43%), Star Health and Allied Insurance Company(up 1.37%) will announce their quarterly earnings today.

New listing:

Shares of Shadowfax Technologies were currently trading at Rs 118.15 at 10:24 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 4.72% as compared with the issue price of Rs 124.

The stock debuted at Rs 113 on the BSE, exhibiting a discount of 8.87% over the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 119.55 and a low of 113. On the BSE, over 15.50 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index advanced 2.57% to 11,669.25. The index jumped 3.21% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Oil India (up 7.88%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 6.51%), Aegis Logistics (up 4.18%), Petronet LNG (up 3.93%) and GAIL (India) (up 2.89%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 2.35%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 2.01%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.61%), Gujarat State Petronet (up 1.36%) and Reliance Industries (up 1.25%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bondada Engineering declined 3.62%. The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 119.12% to Rs 54.19 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 24.73 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 89.40% year on year (YoY) to Rs 712.27 crore in Q3 FY26.

Nesco shed 0.64%. The company reported a 4.82% YoY decline in net profit to Rs 104.64 crore in Q3 FY26, on a 20.03% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 247.92 crore compared with Q3 FY25.

Sunteck Realty rises after Q3 PAT climbs 34% YoY to Rs 57 cr

ONGC jumps after entering shipbuilding pact with Samsung Heavy

Gopal Snacks surges after PAT rises nearly 3x to Rs 15.5 crore in Q3

RBI, ESMA sign a MoU on cooperation and exchange of information related to Central Counterparties

Tech Rally Lifts Nasdaq and S&P 500 to Fresh Highs Despite Dow Drag from UnitedHealth

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

