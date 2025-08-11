Monday, August 11, 2025 | 04:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Net inflows into equity mutual funds zoom up by 81% on month in Jun-25

Net inflows into equity mutual funds zoom up by 81% on month in Jun-25

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) stated today that equity mutual funds saw record inflow of Rs 42,702.35 crore in June, 2025, marking a near 81% jump compared to previous month. Inflows into large cap funds were Rs 2,125 crore in July, which was 25% higher than its inflows in June. The mutual fund industrys Assets Under Management (AUM) rose 1.27% in July 2025, hitting Rs 75.35 lakh crore from Rs 74.4 lakh crore in June.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

