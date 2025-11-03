Monday, November 03, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM launches Rs 1 Lakh Crore Research Development and Innovation Scheme Fund

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 2:53 PM IST
In a major boost to the Research and development ecosystem in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the Rs 1 Lakh Crore Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme Fund. The scheme aims to promote a private sectordriven research and development ecosystem in the country. Underlining that the 21st century is a period of unprecedented transformation, i Modi remarked that the global order is witnessing a new shift, and the pace of change is not linear but exponential. With this perspective, India is advancing various aspects related to emerging science, technology, and innovation, maintaining a consistent focus on them. Indias R&D expenditure has doubled in the last decade; the number of registered patents has increased 17 times; and India has become the worlds third-largest startup ecosystem. He noted that over 6,000 deep-tech startups in India are currently working in areas such as clean energy and advanced materials. The Prime Minister added that Indias semiconductor sector is now taking flight. He also highlighted the growth of Indias bio-economy, which has expanded from $10 billion in 2014 to approximately $140 billion today.

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

