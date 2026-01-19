Viram Suvarn standalone net profit rises 341.67% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 102.70% to Rs 7.52 croreNet profit of Viram Suvarn rose 341.67% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 102.70% to Rs 7.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7.523.71 103 OPM %47.6116.44 -PBDT3.830.92 316 PBT3.830.92 316 NP3.180.72 342
First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST