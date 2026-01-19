Viram Suvarn standalone net profit rises 341.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 102.70% to Rs 7.52 crore

Net profit of Viram Suvarn rose 341.67% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 102.70% to Rs 7.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.523.7147.6116.443.830.923.830.923.180.72

