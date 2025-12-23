Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 43.72, up 2.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 40.49% in last one year as compared to a 10.36% drop in NIFTY and a 24.24% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 43.72, up 2.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 26186.55. The Sensex is at 85580.54, up 0.02%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has slipped around 2.58% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1402.45, up 1.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Power Finance Corporation Ltd spurts 3.26%, gains for third straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd spurts 3.26%, gains for third straight session

NTPC Ltd rises for third straight session

NTPC Ltd rises for third straight session

JSW Energy Ltd gains for third straight session

JSW Energy Ltd gains for third straight session

Thermax Ltd up for third straight session

Thermax Ltd up for third straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spurts 1.32%

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spurts 1.32%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon