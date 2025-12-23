Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 43.72, up 2.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 40.49% in last one year as compared to a 10.36% drop in NIFTY and a 24.24% drop in the Nifty Media index.
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 43.72, up 2.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 26186.55. The Sensex is at 85580.54, up 0.02%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has slipped around 2.58% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1402.45, up 1.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.13 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content