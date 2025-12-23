Thermax Ltd up for third straight session

Thermax Ltd is quoting at Rs 2912.6, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 34.44% in last one year as compared to a 10.36% jump in NIFTY and a 0.49% jump in the Nifty Energy index.
Thermax Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2912.6, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 26186.55. The Sensex is at 85580.54, up 0.02%. Thermax Ltd has gained around 1.58% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Thermax Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35025.45, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33078 shares today, compared to the daily average of 83284 shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 59.05 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
