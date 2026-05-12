Tuesday, May 12, 2026 | 07:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neuland Laboratories board approves capacity additional at Unit 1

Neuland Laboratories board approves capacity additional at Unit 1

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 12 May 2026

The board of Neuland Laboratories at its meeting held on 12 May 2026 has approved the enhancement of capacity at its Unit 1 located at Bonthapally Village, Gummadidala Mandal, Sangareddy District, Telangana.

Existing capacity - 256 KL
Existing capacity utilization - 91%
Proposed capacity addition - 120.5 KL
Period for capacity addition - within 12-18 months
Investment required - Rs 143.4 crore (funded through internal accruals and borrowings)

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stove Kraft board approves change in CFO

Stove Kraft board approves change in CFO

Indian economy has continued to show resilience amid global geopolitical and economic challenges, says Commerce Minister

Indian economy has continued to show resilience amid global geopolitical and economic challenges, says Commerce Minister

Sanstar commissions expanded native starch capacity at Dhule

Sanstar commissions expanded native starch capacity at Dhule

Parag Milk Foods launches Avvatar Protein Cold Coffee - a ready-to-drink protein beverage

Parag Milk Foods launches Avvatar Protein Cold Coffee - a ready-to-drink protein beverage

MASFIN appoints Dhvanil Gandhi as ED of MAS Rural Housing & Mortgage Finance

MASFIN appoints Dhvanil Gandhi as ED of MAS Rural Housing & Mortgage Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs SRH LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayPM Modi on Gold BuyGold Stock TodayBOB Q4 Results Tata Power Q4 ResultsIPL 2026 Points Table