Sanstar commissions expanded native starch capacity at Dhule

Sanstar announced the commissioning of its expanded native starch manufacturing capacity at its Dhule facility in Maharashtra.

This expansion marks a key milestone in the Company's growth journey and is part of its broader capacity expansion plan funded through IPO proceeds. The entire amount of Rs. 181.6 crore allocated towards the Dhule expansion has now been fully utilized.

With this commissioning, Sanstar has taken a significant step towards increasing its total installed capacity from 1,100 TPD to 2,350 TPD, positioning itself to become one of the largest manufacturers in India's maize-based specialty products industry.

The Shirpur plant, following this capacity expansion, will become one of the largest plants in India in terms of operating capacity at a single location.

The expansion is being implemented in two phases. While the native starch capacity has now been commissioned, the derivatives facility is expected to be commissioned within FY2026-27.

The Dhule facility, strategically located near key maize-growing regions and major ports, provides strong logistical advantages and supports efficient sourcing and export operations. The expanded capacity is expected to improve operational efficiencies, enhance scale benefits and strengthen the Company's ability to cater to growing domestic and international demand.