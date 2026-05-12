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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stove Kraft board approves change in CFO

Stove Kraft board approves change in CFO

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

At meeting held 12 May 2026

The board of Stove Kraft at its meeting held on 12 May 2026 has accepted the resignation of Ramakrishna Pendyala from the position of Chief Financial Officer and decided to relieve him on close of business hours on 15 May 2026.

The board has appointed Subhadeep Pal, working as VP-Finance as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 16 May 2026.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

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