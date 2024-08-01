Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 58.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.11% to Rs 439.60 croreNet profit of Neuland Laboratories rose 58.16% to Rs 97.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.11% to Rs 439.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 362.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales439.60362.99 21 OPM %28.0626.70 -PBDT125.4996.75 30 PBT109.2183.16 31 NP97.8761.88 58
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content