Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 58.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.11% to Rs 439.60 crore

Net profit of Neuland Laboratories rose 58.16% to Rs 97.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.11% to Rs 439.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 362.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.