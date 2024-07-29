Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

New Delhi Television reports consolidated net loss of Rs 46.75 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Sales rise 34.19% to Rs 93.92 crore
Net Loss of New Delhi Television reported to Rs 46.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.19% to Rs 93.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 69.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales93.9269.99 34 OPM %-48.46-13.83 -PBDT-44.70-4.86 -820 PBT-47.02-7.08 -564 NP-46.75-8.13 -475
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Delhi excise policy case: SC to hear Sisodia's bail pleas on August 5

AI detects breast cancer 5 years in advance, Anand Mahindra reacts

Rahul Gandhi misleading nation on Agnipath, security: Rajnath Singh

LIVE news: Delhi HC reserves order on CM Kejriwal's regular bail plea in CBI case

Eurosport sacks commentator Bob Ballard over sexist remark on swimmers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVELatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon