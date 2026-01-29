SKP Securities standalone net profit rises 59.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.52% to Rs 10.37 crore

Net profit of SKP Securities rose 59.28% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.52% to Rs 10.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.10.378.9039.7329.893.692.373.542.242.661.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News