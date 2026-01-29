Flomic Global Logistics standalone net profit declines 31.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.30% to Rs 108.61 crore

Net profit of Flomic Global Logistics declined 31.86% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 19.30% to Rs 108.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 134.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.108.61134.588.778.437.268.430.691.510.771.13

