New India Assurance Company consolidated net profit declines 39.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.37% to Rs 9455.42 croreNet profit of New India Assurance Company declined 39.73% to Rs 54.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 89.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.37% to Rs 9455.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8567.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9455.428567.30 10 OPM %1.391.63 -PBDT23.35140.75 -83 PBT23.35140.75 -83 NP54.0689.70 -40
