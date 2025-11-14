Sunrakshakk Industries India consolidated net profit rises 271.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 354.60% to Rs 120.97 croreNet profit of Sunrakshakk Industries India rose 271.66% to Rs 6.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 354.60% to Rs 120.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales120.9726.61 355 OPM %9.6519.65 -PBDT11.795.06 133 PBT8.792.59 239 NP6.951.87 272
