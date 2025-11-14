Concord Drugs consolidated net profit rises 375.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.83% to Rs 10.28 croreNet profit of Concord Drugs rose 375.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.83% to Rs 10.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10.2812.36 -17 OPM %10.707.12 -PBDT0.610.41 49 PBT0.270.07 286 NP0.190.04 375
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content