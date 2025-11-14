KRBL consolidated net profit rises 67.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.94% to Rs 1511.08 croreNet profit of KRBL rose 67.63% to Rs 172.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 102.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.94% to Rs 1511.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1270.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1511.081270.48 19 OPM %14.999.64 -PBDT255.47157.52 62 PBT232.52137.69 69 NP172.11102.67 68
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content