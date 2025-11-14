GIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 36.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.06% to Rs 266.32 croreNet profit of GIC Housing Finance rose 36.99% to Rs 50.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 36.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.06% to Rs 266.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 260.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales266.32260.94 2 OPM %88.7986.86 -PBDT64.0751.44 25 PBT61.2647.70 28 NP50.0336.52 37
