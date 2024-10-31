Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / New India Assurance Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 89.70 crore in the September 2024 quarter

New India Assurance Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 89.70 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 3.91% to Rs 8567.30 crore

Net profit of New India Assurance Company reported to Rs 89.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 176.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.91% to Rs 8567.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8245.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8567.308245.13 4 OPM %1.64-2.99 -PBDT140.75-241.99 LP PBT140.75-241.99 LP NP89.70-176.13 LP

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

