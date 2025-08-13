New Light Apparels standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 341.67% to Rs 3.18 croreNet profit of New Light Apparels rose 800.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 341.67% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.180.72 342 OPM %8.495.56 -PBDT0.280.04 600 PBT0.270.03 800 NP0.270.03 800
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content