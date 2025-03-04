Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / New Look Builders & Developers Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2024 quarter

New Look Builders & Developers Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales decline 79.21% to Rs 3.75 crore

Net loss of New Look Builders & Developers Pvt reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 7.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 79.21% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.7518.04 -79 OPM %-2.6746.40 -PBDT-0.118.35 PL PBT-0.188.28 PL NP-0.167.64 PL

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

