Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 29.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.03% to Rs 400.28 crore

Net profit of Newgen Software Technologies declined 29.42% to Rs 62.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 89.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.03% to Rs 400.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 381.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.400.28381.1126.5428.42124.22115.29115.15106.6362.8289.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News