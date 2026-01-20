Abbott India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 27530, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 17.59% in last one year as compared to a 10.4% rally in NIFTY and a 0.02% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Abbott India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 27530, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 25418.8. The Sensex is at 82812.65, down 0.52%.Abbott India Ltd has lost around 1.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22136.25, down 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1904 shares today, compared to the daily average of 8029 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.11 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

