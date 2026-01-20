Patanjali Foods Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Patanjali Foods Ltd is quoting at Rs 503.7, down 3.37% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 17.59% in last one year as compared to a 10.4% rally in NIFTY and a 6.05% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Patanjali Foods Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 503.7, down 3.37% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 25418.8. The Sensex is at 82812.65, down 0.52%.Patanjali Foods Ltd has eased around 8.44% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Patanjali Foods Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52489.95, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 502.7, down 3.79% on the day. Patanjali Foods Ltd tumbled 17.59% in last one year as compared to a 10.4% rally in NIFTY and a 6.05% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 39.95 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

